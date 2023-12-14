Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Ukrainian Armed Forces are Building a Line of Fortifications along the Border with Russia and Belarus
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
998 Subscribers
118 views
Published 2 months ago

In the Chernigov region, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are building a line of fortifications along the border with Russia and Belarus. This includes installing “dragon teeth”.

Do you remember how at the beginning of the year khokhols mocked “useless pyramids”?

-UKR Expectations; 

Spring 2023. We will seize Crimea and drink coffee in Yalta.

Reality;

Winter 2023. We will build thousands of kilometers of defensive positions. Like the Russians.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket