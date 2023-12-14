In the Chernigov region, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are building a line of fortifications along the border with Russia and Belarus. This includes installing “dragon teeth”.
Do you remember how at the beginning of the year khokhols mocked “useless pyramids”?
-UKR Expectations;
Spring 2023. We will seize Crimea and drink coffee in Yalta.
Reality;
Winter 2023. We will build thousands of kilometers of defensive positions. Like the Russians.
