Ohio TOXIC Train VICTIM Tells Her Story Clean Up Crew FAILS To Test For DEADLY CHEMICALS

The victims living in the fallout of the Ohio train disaster have been abandoned and left completely on their own.

Candice De La Rosa is here to detail how government officials claim the water is safe to drink but most residents do not believe it.

The “clean up” wasn’t about restoration but was all about getting the trains moving again, putting profit over the safety of the people and environment.

The government narrative is constantly changing as animals continue to die and residents report symptoms of asthma.

Many of the residents of East Palestine didn’t have the means to relocate when ordered to do so.

This tight knit community has been ruined by a large corporation that cares only about profit at all costs!

The train was on fire for 45 minutes while en route to East Palestine but the conductor didn’t stop.

