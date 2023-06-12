BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Forest Fires are Arson to Get Stupid People to Believe Global Warming is a Thing!
KevinJJohnston
KevinJJohnstonCheckmark Icon
284 followers
84 views • 06/12/2023

Do you really think this many forests just lit on fire by themselves because somebody in the Liberal Party says that there is such a thing as global warming? If you do you're a moron and I insist that you immediately walk in front of the first moving train that you can find. There is nothing worse than people like yourselves who go out of their way to listen to this kind of crap and then believe it and then restate it to friends and family and the public.Global warming is impossible there's no way for human beings to change the climate and Trudeau should be in jail for authorizing these forest fires but of course you're Canadians and you won't do a damn thing about it.


#global warming, #forest fires, #trudeau, #arson, #liberal party, #deliberately set, #news, #politics, #kevinjjohnston, #freedomreport

Keywords
newspoliticstrudeauarsonglobalwarmingfreedomreportkevinjjohnstonliberalpartyforestfiresdeliberatelyset
