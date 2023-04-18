© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Welcome To Proverbs Club.Worse Than A Compliment From A Godless Fool.
Proverbs 17:7 (NIV).
7) Eloquent lips are unsuited to a godless fool—
how much worse lying lips to a ruler!
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Godless fools compliments have hidden motives.
Lying politicians have even more insidious motives.
