VAX POISONED FITNESS INFLUENCER HOSPITALIZED BY "MYSTERY ILLNESS"
ChestyP
ChestyP
69 followers
255 views • 2 months ago

17 June 2025 Fitness influencer Kayla Itsines breaks down ahead of medical appointment following shock health diagnosis: 'I'm so anxious' Fitness influencer Kayla Itsines shared an emotional video on Instagram ahead of a medical appointment following the discovery of a pre-cancerous lesion on her cervix a year prior. The 34-year-old tearfully admitted feeling anxious and nervous, even joking about skipping the appointment before reassuring fans she would go. She later thanked followers for their support while awaiting results. This comes months after she was hospitalized with severe symptoms—including speech difficulties, vision problems, and an intense headache—which she later humorously attributed to her menstrual cycle in a follow-up post. The updates were reshared by an influencer news account, sparking discussion about her health journey.

https://www.dailymail.coDOTuk/tvshowbiz/article-14822803/Kayla-Itsines-cancer-appointment.html

Keywords
instagrammedicalaustraliashockhealth diagnosiscervixfitness influencerkayla itsines
