Greg Kelly: Did the DeSantis campaign crash and burn already?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Greg Kelly reacts to Ron DeSantis' presidential campaign launch on Twitter, the need for more real heroes in America, Donald Trump's trial, and more on NEWSMAX's Greg Kelly Reports.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html