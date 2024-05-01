BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Autoimmune Diseases And Antibodies- A Better Perspective
THE REALITY OF HEALTH
49 followers
118 views • 12 months ago

Rethinking Autoimmune Diseases: My Provocative Perspective

In this episode of 'Reality of Health,' I challenge traditional views on autoimmune diseases, offering an alternative perspective that questions the role of antibodies in these conditions. I clarify my non-medical background and dispute the conventional understanding that the immune system mistakenly attacks the body, leading to diseases. I propose the theory that antibodies might actually be 'cleaning up' rather than causing harm, suggesting that autoimmune responses could be the body's method of healing itself from factors like poor nutrition, trauma, poisoning, or psychological stress, rather than a malfunction. I discuss the medical community's lack of consensus on the causes of autoimmune diseases and stress the importance of nutrition and a positive mindset in overall health. I urge listeners to adopt a self-empowering approach to their health by focusing on diet, detoxification, and mental positivity.


00:00 Welcome to the Reality of Health Podcast


00:05 Understanding Autoimmune Diseases: A New Perspective


00:32 Questioning the Traditional Views on Autoimmunity


02:28 Exploring the Terrain Theory and Antibodies' Role


03:02 The Confusion Around Autoimmune Disease Causes and Antibodies


05:07 Challenging the Autoimmune Disease Narrative


06:30 Addressing Autoimmunity: Nutrition, Mindset, and Healing


08:04 Empowering Your Health: Nutrition and Positive Thinking


10:16 Concluding Thoughts: Your Body's Natural Healing Power

Keywords
vaccinesimmune systemdiabetesdetoxherbshomeopathymultiple sclerosisgeneticsceliac diseasepsoriasisgraves diseaselupusantibodiesrheumatoid arthritisauto immune diseaseinflammatory bowel diseasemental attitudeauto immune conditions
