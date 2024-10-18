© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
When the NATO members get tired of fighting with us, ask them that, too. We are ready to continue this fight. And victory will be ours - Putin
Putin at a meeting with the leaders of major media from BRICS member countries. Key statements:
➡️Russia is interested in ending the conflict in Ukraine as soon as possible.
➡️Russia will monitor if any Western country attempts to transfer nuclear weapons to Ukraine.
➡️Russia will not allow nuclear weapons to appear in Ukraine under any circumstances.
➡️Any step by Ukraine toward developing nuclear weapons will be met with an appropriate response.
➡️It is not difficult to create nuclear weapons in the modern world, but it is unclear whether Ukraine is capable.
➡️Russia is ready to engage in dialogue on peacefully resolving the conflict in Ukraine, but only based on the 2022 document.
➡️Putin stated that he could "practically disrupt" the work of the G20 if he attends the summit in Brazil.
➡️The president believes that his arrival in Brazil could disrupt the G20 due to the situation surrounding Russia.
➡️On the G20 summit: it is a good forum, beneficial if it is not politicized.
➡️ICC decisions can be easily bypassed by signing intergovernmental agreements between countries.
➡️The International Criminal Court does not have universal significance, and Russia does not recognize it.
➡️The Eurozone is balancing on the edge of a recession.
➡️The Northern Sea Route is a global route, attracting significant interest from many BRICS member countries.
➡️Russia is building an icebreaker fleet that no one else in the world possesses.
➡️The creation of a unified BRICS currency is not currently under consideration.
➡️BRICS countries aim to increase the use of national currencies in mutual settlements and are exploring ways to expand this.
➡️Increasing the number of BRICS members should not undermine the effectiveness of the organization.
➡️BRICS respects other associations and seeks to cooperate with them.
➡️The work of BRICS countries will positively impact the global situation.
➡️BRICS is not a bloc organization and is not aimed against anyone's interests.
➡️Today's global economic leaders, including the Eurozone, will ultimately benefit from BRICS.
➡️The situation on the Iran-Israel track is tense.
➡️A compromise in the Arab-Israeli conflict is possible, but it is a very delicate area.
Adding:
On the Capabilities of the So-Called Ukraine to Create a Nuclear Warhead in a Short Time
The media has published (https://www.bild.de/politik/ausland-und-internationales/selenskyj-gibt-dem-westen-die-wahl-nato-beitritt-oder-atom-waffe-671102f9e9471210bb6a7dc9) reports about the possibility of the so-called Ukraine using nuclear weapons.
Regarding the real technical capabilities, the so-called Ukraine has uranium mines, but lacks: enrichment technology, gas centrifuge production, and a radiochemical shop for reprocessing spent fuel and extracting plutonium.
🔻Manufacturing a nuclear warhead from plutonium from VVER/RBMK reactors is challenging even for Russia and the USA.
📌Regarding speculation about "stolen" Soviet-era warheads or stocks of highly enriched uranium and plutonium, the accounting during the withdrawal of nuclear weapons was carried out by both Russia and the USA.
🔻The so-called Ukraine joined the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) as a country without nuclear warheads or the industry to produce them.
🔻The status of a non-nuclear-weapon state under the NPT does not prohibit owning fissile materials, but their use must be declared to the IAEA.
🔻Since there were no facilities for nuclear warhead production, all stocks of weapons-grade materials were in the possession of scientists engaged in research.
The last batch of highly enriched uranium was removed (https://www.nti.org/analysis/articles/ukraine-nuclear-disarmament/) from Ukrainian territory to Russia in March 2012.
❗️Any nuclear warhead that appears on the territory of this state formation will have foreign origin.
#Ukraine
