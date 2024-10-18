When the NATO members get tired of fighting with us, ask them that, too. We are ready to continue this fight. And victory will be ours - Putin

Putin at a meeting with the leaders of major media from BRICS member countries. Key statements:

➡️Russia is interested in ending the conflict in Ukraine as soon as possible.

➡️Russia will monitor if any Western country attempts to transfer nuclear weapons to Ukraine.

➡️Russia will not allow nuclear weapons to appear in Ukraine under any circumstances.

➡️Any step by Ukraine toward developing nuclear weapons will be met with an appropriate response.

➡️It is not difficult to create nuclear weapons in the modern world, but it is unclear whether Ukraine is capable.

➡️Russia is ready to engage in dialogue on peacefully resolving the conflict in Ukraine, but only based on the 2022 document.

➡️Putin stated that he could "practically disrupt" the work of the G20 if he attends the summit in Brazil.

➡️The president believes that his arrival in Brazil could disrupt the G20 due to the situation surrounding Russia.

➡️On the G20 summit: it is a good forum, beneficial if it is not politicized.

➡️ICC decisions can be easily bypassed by signing intergovernmental agreements between countries.

➡️The International Criminal Court does not have universal significance, and Russia does not recognize it.

➡️The Eurozone is balancing on the edge of a recession.

➡️The Northern Sea Route is a global route, attracting significant interest from many BRICS member countries.

➡️Russia is building an icebreaker fleet that no one else in the world possesses.

➡️The creation of a unified BRICS currency is not currently under consideration.

➡️BRICS countries aim to increase the use of national currencies in mutual settlements and are exploring ways to expand this.

➡️Increasing the number of BRICS members should not undermine the effectiveness of the organization.

➡️BRICS respects other associations and seeks to cooperate with them.

➡️The work of BRICS countries will positively impact the global situation.

➡️BRICS is not a bloc organization and is not aimed against anyone's interests.

➡️Today's global economic leaders, including the Eurozone, will ultimately benefit from BRICS.

➡️The situation on the Iran-Israel track is tense.

➡️A compromise in the Arab-Israeli conflict is possible, but it is a very delicate area.

On the Capabilities of the So-Called Ukraine to Create a Nuclear Warhead in a Short Time

The media has published (https://www.bild.de/politik/ausland-und-internationales/selenskyj-gibt-dem-westen-die-wahl-nato-beitritt-oder-atom-waffe-671102f9e9471210bb6a7dc9) reports about the possibility of the so-called Ukraine using nuclear weapons.

Regarding the real technical capabilities, the so-called Ukraine has uranium mines, but lacks: enrichment technology, gas centrifuge production, and a radiochemical shop for reprocessing spent fuel and extracting plutonium.

🔻Manufacturing a nuclear warhead from plutonium from VVER/RBMK reactors is challenging even for Russia and the USA.

📌Regarding speculation about "stolen" Soviet-era warheads or stocks of highly enriched uranium and plutonium, the accounting during the withdrawal of nuclear weapons was carried out by both Russia and the USA.

🔻The so-called Ukraine joined the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) as a country without nuclear warheads or the industry to produce them.

🔻The status of a non-nuclear-weapon state under the NPT does not prohibit owning fissile materials, but their use must be declared to the IAEA.

🔻Since there were no facilities for nuclear warhead production, all stocks of weapons-grade materials were in the possession of scientists engaged in research.

The last batch of highly enriched uranium was removed (https://www.nti.org/analysis/articles/ukraine-nuclear-disarmament/) from Ukrainian territory to Russia in March 2012.

❗️Any nuclear warhead that appears on the territory of this state formation will have foreign origin.

