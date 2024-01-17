Create New Account
Argentina President Javier Milei Promotes Freedom at Davos 2024
Argentina President Javier Milei Promotes Freedom at Davos 2024 (Full Speech)

Yesterday, Milei said he wanted "to plant the ideas of freedom in a forum that is contaminated by the 2030 socialist agenda." Today, he did just that — and more:


"The main leaders of the Western world have abandoned the model of freedom for different versions of what we call collectivism. We're here to tell you that collectivist experiments are never the solution to the problems that afflict the citizens of the world. Rather, they are the root cause."


https://x.com/VigilantFox/status/1747643134173975030?s=20

