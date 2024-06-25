BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Wounded Palestinian man recounts his experience strapped to an Israeli security vehicle
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
86 views • 10 months ago

Mujahid Raed Abbadi, 24-year-old Palestinian man who was shot and strapped to an Israeli security vehicle as it passes through a narrow alley in the West Bank city of Jenin, recounted the moments he was detained by the Israeli forces.

Abbadi said that the Israeli forces started firing towards him, his cousins and friends that led to them being injured. The Israelis continued the assault on Abbadi, breaking “the bones in my hand and leg."

Abbadi pointed out that they proceeded to pick him up and started “waving me back and forth” before throwing him into the front of the military car for a quarter of an hour in which, he “can’t describe the temperature of the bonnet of the car.”

Bahaa Abu Hammad, an orthopedic doctor at Ibn Sina Hospital believed that there was a “comminuted fracture of the right femur and humerus” in which, Abbadi has underwent a surgery that helped the fractures to stabilised externally, pointing out that an “internal fixation” will be required at a later date.

Mirrored - Middle East Eye


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/



Keywords
torturewest bankjeniniofmujahid raed abbadi
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy