Another Ukrainian Fortress Falling

Despite the willingness of Western warmongers and their puppet Zelensky to fight, the Kyiv regime has no means left to change the course of the conflict. The Ukrainian army keeps losing one fortress after another.

Russian forces are already in control of about 95% of Toretsk, which will gain back its original name of Dzerzhinsk soon. Ukrainian military observers have already reported the loss of the fortress. According to the latest updates, some Ukrainian troops are still present and are trying to resist on the northern outskirts of the city and near the local mine. But taking into account the pace of the Russian advance, they are likely to be destroyed and retreat in the coming days.

The Ukrainian command attempts tactical maneuvers to stabilize the front line, but heavy losses in personnel and military equipment heavily decreased the combat capability of the Ukrainian garrison there.

Despite its impotence to change the course of the battle, the Ukrainian command is not withdrawing the doomed units from the city since the loss of Toretsk after their defeat in Kurakhovo will greatly damage Zelensky’s reputation, especially before Trump’s inauguration.

Russian victory in Toretsk brings important political benefits but also largely improves the strategic position of the Russian army on a wide front. Russian control of Toretsk paves the way for further operational maneuvers and will increase pressure on the large Ukrainian garrison in the neighboring Konstantinovka. Positions of the Ukrainian troops in the neighboring sectors of the front deteriorate significantly because the Russian Armed Forces will intensify their attacks on strategically important Ukrainian supply lines. The Russian troops will also develop their offensive along the key roads connecting important Ukrainian strongholds, including in the rear of the Ukrainian garrison in Chasov Yar.

Meanwhile, there are preliminary reports from the battlefield, that Russian forces took control of the refractory plant in Chasov Yar. This large industrial facility was an extremely important stronghold of the Ukrainian defense in the city. The loss of this fortress together with the local Novy and Oktyabrsky districts was reported by Ukrainian military observers but is yet to be confirmed.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine attempt counterattacks, sending additional reserve units from Konstantinovka to the city but the Russian troops are grinding through their defense in heavy battles. Russian forces largely expanded their zone of control in the northern city district. They advanced along the railway and took control of the local station. Thus, their offensive is already threatening Ukrainian forces fighting in the center of Chasov Yar, where heavy battles continue.

The Russian Armed Forces keep pressure on Ukrainian positions on the outskirts of the city. According to Ukrainian sources, Russian assault units have already entered the village of Stupochki.

https://southfront.press/another-ukrainian-fortress-falling/