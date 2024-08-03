Spontaneous micro-coagulation is a huge blood clot that happens to COVID vaccinated clients

Blood Clotting in Vaccinated Patients

Blood clotting in vaccinated patients is a growing phenomenon

COVID Vaccines cause excessive red blood cell death, compromising the blood and setting off the cytokine response to internal hemorrhaging



Blood clotting in vaccinated patients began occurring shortly after COVID vaccines were introduced. The nanotechnology, graphene hydroxide (the world's smallest razorblade), in the vaccine combined with the spike proteins in the vaccines that instruct your body to make, rupture red blood cells and organ tissue.

This creates a growing number of sentient cells, which are compromised cells that begin to die while simultaneously an excessive amount of completely ruptured cells as tens of thousands are killed on contact. Red blood cells have a natural lifespan of about 3 months. However, when millions are killed and compromised with the blunt injury of the vaccine, it signals the body to take action to stop the bleeding.

This biological activity that happens when the human biology meets the COVID vaccine signals the cardiovascular system that there is internal hemorrhaging going on. This signaling also happens when you are wounded such as a cut, however, it is localized so the cytokines, fibrin and platelets have a specific destination to go to stop the bleeding and begin closing the wound and knitting back the tissue. However, when. it is systemic, there is no specific destination, the hemorrhaging is registered throughout the cardio-vascular system. This causes blood clotting as seen in the huge blood clot in the jar.

The reason why blood clotting in vaccinated patients happens to some individuals depends on the general health of their blood cells and the amount of damage they suffered from the vaccine. When ozone is introduced to the system, the therapy kills sentient cells as they have no protection from oxidative stress. This is a good thing under normal circumstances as it is like pruning a bush. Getting rid of the naturally dying red blood cells because they are approaching the end of their life-span allows nutrients and life-force energy to focus on the healthy cells, maintaining their health and ability to function for the body.

If the amount of dying red blood cells is great enough, it will trigger the release of, cytokines, fibrin and platelets and cause the clotting. Now it should be easy to understand how people are dying of strokes and heart attacks shortly after the vaccine. It is also a clear explanation as to why people suffer myocarditis. The heart muscle becomes inflamed from the cytokine, fibrin, and platelet activity. The heart also has to work harder to pump thickening of blood resulting in heart attack.

Genita M. Mason LMP, HHP, NC Medical Director, The Biosanctuary

