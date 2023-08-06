BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
18,250 YEAR OLD EVIDENCE HUMAN OCCUPATION IN OREGON, NORTH AMERICA 💀 HISTORY WITH KAYLEIGH
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
125 views • 08/06/2023

New evidence discovered in the past years show that humans have been occupying North America for longer than was once thoughtIn this video I'm gonna tell you about the latest discovery of human occupation made in Oregon dating back to 18,250 years ago



#OregonArchaeology #HumansInNorthAmerica #NewDiscoveries


Music: Adrian von Ziegler

Sources: https://www.opb.org/article/2023/07/15/archaeology-southern-oregon-human-habitation-18000-years-ago/

https://around.uoregon.edu/content/field-site-shows-evidence-humans-oregon-18000-years-ago

https://thehill.com/changing-america/enrichment/science/4087928-possible-proof-of-oldest-human-occupied-site-found-in-oregon-dating-back-over-18k-years/

https://www.livescience.com/archaeology/stone-tools-and-camel-tooth-suggest-people-were-in-the-pacific-northwest-more-than-18000-years-ago

https://www.ancient-origins.net/news-history-archaeology/rimrock-draw-rockshelter-0018782




oregonnorth americahistory with kayleigh18 250 year old evidencehuman occupation
