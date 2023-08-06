18,250 YEAR OLD EVIDENCE HUMAN OCCUPATION IN OREGON, NORTH AMERICA 💀 HISTORY WITH KAYLEIGH

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
New evidence discovered in the past years show that humans have been occupying North America for longer than was once thoughtIn this video I'm gonna tell you about the latest discovery of human occupation made in Oregon dating back to 18,250 years ago
#OregonArchaeology #HumansInNorthAmerica #NewDiscoveries
Music: Adrian von Ziegler
Sources: https://www.opb.org/article/2023/07/15/archaeology-southern-oregon-human-habitation-18000-years-ago/
https://around.uoregon.edu/content/field-site-shows-evidence-humans-oregon-18000-years-ago
https://thehill.com/changing-america/enrichment/science/4087928-possible-proof-of-oldest-human-occupied-site-found-in-oregon-dating-back-over-18k-years/
https://www.livescience.com/archaeology/stone-tools-and-camel-tooth-suggest-people-were-in-the-pacific-northwest-more-than-18000-years-ago
https://www.ancient-origins.net/news-history-archaeology/rimrock-draw-rockshelter-0018782
Become a Channel member: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMwDeEoupy8QQpKKc8pzU_Q/join
Support me on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/HistoryWithKayleigh
Human Evolution: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLyM1QcUGVGddXxYT_n_2XNxJI1IqYnziF
Ancient Structures: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLyM1QcUGVGdfmvhQKoWzGJnJgQ4BfaplL
Ancient Queens: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L-5ENRuFn9g&list=PLyM1QcUGVGddonv6zBIjfj30EyMavpBPy&index=1
New Discoveries: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLyM1QcUGVGdfCySvH9f3ReUXsuPbW0hAU
Fact or Fiction?: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLyM1QcUGVGdeib_J7to1OuMEa6635OoQo
Please leave a comment, like & subscribe!
Join my Discord: https://discord.gg/tK9PZ83
Add me on Twitter: https://twitter.com/KayleighHistory
Add me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/historywithkayleigh/