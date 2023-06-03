Germany - Riots Break Out after Court gave Guilty Sentence - Imposed on Anti-Fascist Activist

Riots break out in Germany after the sentence imposed on Anti-Fascist activist:

◾️28-year-old female German student and three accomplices have been found guilty of carrying out a string of attacks on members of Germany’s neo-Nazi scene, in one of the most high-profile trials of a group of militant leftists since the days of the Baader-Meinhof group.

◾️Three co-accused men aged between 28 and 37 were given sentences ranging from two years and five months to three years and three months, over either membership of or support for a criminal organisation.

◾️At least five more members of the anti-neo-Nazi network, including Lina E’s partner, are believed to be at large and continuing to operate underground, with a report by Germany’s criminal police office attesting the group displayed levels of professionalism last seen in the days of the Red Army Faction.