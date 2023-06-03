Germany - Riots Break Out after Court gave Guilty Sentence - Imposed on Anti-Fascist Activist

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Riots break out in Germany after the sentence imposed on Anti-Fascist activist:
◾️28-year-old female German student and three accomplices have been found guilty of carrying out a string of attacks on members of Germany’s neo-Nazi scene, in one of the most high-profile trials of a group of militant leftists since the days of the Baader-Meinhof group.
◾️Three co-accused men aged between 28 and 37 were given sentences ranging from two years and five months to three years and three months, over either membership of or support for a criminal organisation.
◾️At least five more members of the anti-neo-Nazi network, including Lina E’s partner, are believed to be at large and continuing to operate underground, with a report by Germany’s criminal police office attesting the group displayed levels of professionalism last seen in the days of the Red Army Faction.