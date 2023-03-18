AGAINST THE WILES OF THE DEVIL, Ephesians 6:10-18; 1 Peter 5:8-9; James 4:6-8, 20230318

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
AGAINST THE WILES OF THE DEVIL
Ephesians 6:10-18; 1 Peter 5:8-9; James 4:6-8; Colossians 3:10-13; Romans 13:12,14; 1 Corinthians 15:53-54; Ephesians
4:24-25, Galatians 3:27; 1 Thessalonians 5:8,
GOD’s Sabbath: 20230318
(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)
In our previous lesson to establish our Church’s Mission Statement in accordance with GOD’s Commandments, last week, we were challenged to put on the whole armor of GOD in our spiritual battle against Satan, the Devil.