The Kingdom Series: Part 5 | Carriers of the Kingdom

The word Carrier suggests a bearer or messenger but could also mean a conduit or medium. The Kingdom of God which is the Father and his Son dwelling in us by the Holy Spirit has made our bodies temples or dwelling places. That means if you're a child of God, you are carriers of this reality where-ever you go. Most children of God are not aware of this fact and because of this. instead of representing his Kingdom and releasing it into the world it is hidden inside of them. I trust this video will help us grasp our reality and cause us to recognize and release his presence continually where ever we are!