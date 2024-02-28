BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Dolores Cahill Discusses Covid, The Law And So Much More
TowardsTheLight
TowardsTheLight
289 followers
557 views • 02/28/2024

Professor Dolores Cahill was a Professor of Translational Science at UCD School of Medicine, University College Dublin.

Dolores has over 25 years of expertise in high-throughput protein array, antibody array, proteomics technology development,

automation and their biomedical applications, including in biomarker discovery, diagnostics and personalised medicine.


Dolores has published over a hundred peer-reviewed research papers, and been invited to numerous international scientific meetings as a keynote speaker, however, the mainstream media simply describe her as "an anti-vaccine and anti-mask campaigner".


The real Dolores Cahill is a Scientist, Immunologist, Inventor, Innovator and Fracking awesome Freedom Fighter.


Dolores from the outset of the plandemic called out the scam and unscientific measures being introduced and warned of the dangers of the experimental gene modifying shots.


In this conversation we talked about The Law, the fraudulent legal system and agents of the system that deny us all of our inalienable rights.


I didn't know where this conversation was going to go, but I am so glad we had it. An incredible woman, intelligent and brave and prepared to lose it all to do the right thing.


Enjoy.


Check out my amazing merch store here - https://docmalik.com/merch/


To sponsor the Doc Malik Podcast contact us at [email protected]


About Doc Malik: Orthopaedic surgeon Ahmad Malik is on a journey of discovery when it comes to health and wellness. Through honest conversations with captivating individuals, Ahmad explores an array of topics that profoundly impact our well-being and health


You can follow us on social media, we are on the following platforms:

www.twitter.com/DocAhmadMalik

www.twitter.com/DocMalikPodcast

www.instagram.com/docahmadmalik/

www.instagram.com/docmalikpodcast/

healthgenocidewhovaccineinjurymrn
