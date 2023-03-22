ALERT! Big Chemical Cloud Released Near Biolab In Louisiana, Shelter In Place Issued by OHSEP

- A shelter-in-place has been issued by OHSEP and state police in a one-mile radius from the Westlake exit after a possible chemical cloud was spotted in the Westlake area.I-10 has been shut down and traffic is being diverted to 210.

Trooper First Class Derek Senegal, with Troop D, said authorities believe the leak is in the area just south of I-10 in Westlake, where BioLab is located, although it is not necessarily emanating from BioLab. Authorities are working to find the source of the leak.

A visible vapor cloud is in the area. Senegal also said air monitor readings confirmed high levels of chlorine in the area

Phillips 66 has said that it has ordered the evacuation of contractors and non-essential personnel due to an offsite release. They say they have received several reports of eye and nose irritation along with a chorine smell. Phillips 66 spokeswoman Megan Hartman said the release is not coming from Phillips 66. #Breaking #News #Louisiana





