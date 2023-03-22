BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

ALERT! Big Chemical Cloud Released Near Biolab In Louisiana, Shelter In Place Issued by OHSEP
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5118 followers
Follow
6
Download MP3
Share
Report
865 views • 03/22/2023

- A shelter-in-place has been issued by OHSEP and state police in a one-mile radius from the Westlake exit after a possible chemical cloud was spotted in the Westlake area.I-10 has been shut down and traffic is being diverted to 210.

Trooper First Class Derek Senegal, with Troop D, said authorities believe the leak is in the area just south of I-10 in Westlake, where BioLab is located, although it is not necessarily emanating from BioLab. Authorities are working to find the source of the leak.

A visible vapor cloud is in the area. Senegal also said air monitor readings confirmed high levels of chlorine in the area

Phillips 66 has said that it has ordered the evacuation of contractors and non-essential personnel due to an offsite release. They say they have received several reports of eye and nose irritation along with a chorine smell. Phillips 66 spokeswoman Megan Hartman said the release is not coming from Phillips 66. #Breaking #News #Louisiana


Learn More: https://www.kplctv.com/2023/03/22/i-1...


Learn More: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/other/...

Your Support of Independent Media Is Appreciated.

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/DAHBOO7

Socials~

DLive- https://dlive.tv/DAHBOO7

Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/dahboo7

https://twitter.com/dahboo7

UWN Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/DAHBOO7/


Shared from and subscribe to:

DAHBOO77

https://www.youtube.com/c/DAHBOO77/videos


Keywords
biblepropagandagenocidecriminalsnwoagenda 21agenda 30sheddingmandatesfrequency weaponsmedical tyrannyforced vaccinesmorgellonsnano techbio warfarecovid hoaxmrnahydrogelquantum dotsvaccine passportsspike proteinsgraphene oxide
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy