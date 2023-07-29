BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
WARNING SIGNS - KNOW YOUR ENEMY!
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
184 views • 07/29/2023

Original Kathleen Keating

Signs of the diabolical...

A Christian commentator related the following UFO account: "I tell you this saucer thing is very big. A friend of mine had one appear to him on one of their sacred mountains. It came in over his house and he said `I rebuke you in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ--and it disappeared.' "

"I warn you again not to listen to those voices coming from the depths of hell that say that life is existing upon the other planets of your universe.  This, My children, is not true.  Were it any different, I should have told you so in the Book of Life.  Know, My children, your battle shall rage upon earth. Satan is creating many false miracles, and one of these are the supernatural manifestations that you call UFO's.” (Jesus, March 25, 1978)


the great deceptionwarning signsknow your enemyoriginal kathleen keatingets are demons
