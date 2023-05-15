Emmanuel Macron Meeting With Elon Musk Today To Discuss 'Digital Regulation-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-MAY 15 2023

On his Twitter feed today, just about an hour ago, Emmanuel Macron tweeted out that "we talked about the attractiveness of France and the significant progress in the electric vehicle and energy sectors. We also talked about digital regulation. We have so much to do together. See you this afternoon at the #ChooseFrance Summit!" Well my, my, isn't that an interesting pairing of people? The world's richest man Elon Musk meeting with the one we call the possible 'man of sin', Emmanuel Macron. I wonder what might come of this?



"And the vision of all is become unto you as the words of a book that is sealed, which men deliver to one that is learned, saying, Read this, I pray thee: and he saith, I cannot; for it is sealed:" Isaiah 29:11 (KJB)



On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, the headlines are shouting today, showing us clearly that we are in Phase 2 of The Great Reset, and all the key players are quite active indeed. In America, the Transportation Security Administration is rolling out facial recognition systems in a frightening nod that's stoking 'Minority Report' dystopia fears. The AI revolution that's taking place is thrusting us headlong into The Singularity long predicted and feared by many. What are Emmanuel Macron and Elon Musk talking about in France today? Exactly that. Today on the Prophecy News Podcast, the world is heading straight into the abyss your King James Bible has long told you was coming, and here it is. Will it catch you by surprise?

