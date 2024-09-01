US Sports CoachLab Basketball - Core Principles – How We Want to Play by Sean Sweeney

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dallas Mavericks Assistant Coach Sean Sweeney describes basic principles that are necessary to build a winning program. He talks about how to build a competitive team that plays together and explains what are the basics of a good offense and defense in a well-balanced winning culture.
https://tinyurl.com/CorePrinciples0824
Cool Sports, Talk, Music, And Fun
US Sports Radio