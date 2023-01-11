BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Topic of the Week 11/1/2023: My Daily Health Regimen
Tami's Topics Of The Week
Tami's Topics Of The Week
11/01/2023

I decided to do a follow up to the previous video about clearing the body of toxins this week. This is my daily healthcare regimen , for the unvaccinated, untainted person to take. Who knows, it might even work for some of the vaxxer as well, for the ones who are not too prideful and arrogant to try it, at least. I don't just pretend to be about this on this site. I live it daily.

It is much less expensive than being on one or more pricey pharmaceutical medications, which can run you hundreds or thousands per month, because the Big Pharma corporation that creates them just wants to make billions off of ill health, pain and suffering. 

Aside from this, I am also working toward not drinking coffee any more, which I admit to being addicted to, and switching to decaf teas.

Keywords
healthtoxinssupplementsvitaminsnatural foodhealthcare regimen
