Flashback: Rick Rozoff Warns Ukraine War is Inevitable (2015)

The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel
SHOW NOTES AND MP3 AUDIO: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=13587
FROM 2015: Rick Rozoff of Stop Nato joins us to go over the context of the US/NATO/EU/IMF takeover of Ukraine, why it is taking place, and where it is ultimately leading. Rozoff warns that war is not a potential outcome but is in fact already taking place, and full-scale US/NATO intervention is virtually unstoppable at this point.
