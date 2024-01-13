Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Peace Prayers! Judy Cali famous psychic, with Kees Van Der Pijl on the Ascension!
channel image
Ted Mahr Out of this World
14 Subscribers
16 views
Published a month ago

Hello Friends! This Friday, January 12th, 2024 from 10 am to 1 pm Pacific Time, I will be doing prayers for peace and healing for Gaza and the Earth. This will be followed by an interview with Judy Cali, a famous American Psychic, and Professor Kees Van Der Pijl, a famous Dutch scholar on the Ascension! I hope you all can listen to this Out of this World Radio show!

OTW Radio is a listener support radio show -- if you would like to donate, please visit: www.tedmahr.com Thank you so much everyone for all your beautiful love and support! If we all work together, I know we can create a much better and happier world!

For a world that's happy and bright,

and full of love and light!

Ted

Host, Out of this World Radio

Fridays, 10 am to 12 noon Pacific Time

Vienna Austria on Radio Sol on every other Monday

www.tedmahr.com

Email: [email protected]

Keywords
ascensionjohn f kennedypleadiansgalactic alliancejudy calikees van der pijl

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket