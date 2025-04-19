(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )



Corri Hunsperger: I want to know, you, watching like a hawk, you've been in the inside. Tell me what are you seeing and does it scare you? Does it encourage you? What's happening through your eyes?

Judy Mikovits, PhD: Bobby is playing it absolutely perfectly. I should say. What Bobby does for me is, he says, Judy, can I make this statement? And I say, Bobby, say it this way. And he says, send me the paper. What I'm talking from, and that's critically important in these confirmation hearings and in the Foreword of our book, Plague of Corruption, because it's all been done. So one of the things he said in the Foreword of our book, Plague of Corruption, and he also said in the conversation, was the name Gatti, and the Gatti paper was a 2017 paper that showed you avian, oh, bird, loose sequences in the MMR vaccines. And what do you have in every vaccine? When was SARS-CoV-2 injected into humans by way of a polio vaccine? He also said that too. Ah, 2004 and the paper is Moore & all, and it's on our website.

Talk Truth 04.11.25 - Dr. Judy Mikovits: https://rumble.com/v6rsbth-talk-truth-04.11.25-dr.-judy-mikovits.html

Gatti paper: https://tinyurl.com/GattiPaper

Moore & All paper: https://tinyurl.com/MoorePaper2004SARSCoV2

Peer-Reviewed Publications: https://therealdrjudy.com/peer-reviewed-pubs