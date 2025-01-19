© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'We are no longer a rich nation' - British politician Marcus Woolf opposes 100-year deal with Ukraine.
-Why should we refuse financial support for Ukraine?
- I think it is important to look at the people in our country now. And people are going through a lot of hardship. And 3 billion a year will help people a lot, especially pensioners. Giving it to another country is wrong. We are looking at other countries instead of protecting our own. We are not a rich nation anymore.
Adding about this: ❗️The agreement between Kiev and London on the "centennial partnership" will be denounced immediately after the presidential elections in Ukraine, believes Verkhovna Rada deputy Alexander Dubinsky:
"You might as well sign the walls of a public toilet. This is waste paper that will be denounced immediately after the elections in Ukraine."