'We are no longer a rich nation' - British politician Woolf opposes 100-year deal with Ukraine
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
7 months ago

'We are no longer a rich nation' - British politician Marcus Woolf opposes 100-year deal with Ukraine.

-Why should we refuse financial support for Ukraine?

- I think it is important to look at the people in our country now. And people are going through a lot of hardship. And 3 billion a year will help people a lot, especially pensioners. Giving it to another country is wrong. We are looking at other countries instead of protecting our own. We are not a rich nation anymore. 

Adding about this: ❗️The agreement between Kiev and London on the "centennial partnership" will be denounced immediately after the presidential elections in Ukraine, believes Verkhovna Rada deputy Alexander Dubinsky:

"You might as well sign the walls of a public toilet. This is waste paper that will be denounced immediately after the elections in Ukraine."

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
