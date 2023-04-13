Tom Renz | Mar-a-Lago - Biden's Watergate

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The raid at Mar-a-Lago was corrupt on many levels and nothing Trump did was criminal. There's no crime here and the entire raid was a sham. A recent FOIA request filed by America First Legal "AFL" is exposing the #truth and I hope it helps fight the double standard #corruption we are witnessing at the highest levels of our government. #TheTomRenzShow #RenzRants #Truth #GodWins