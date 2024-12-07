The illusion of government.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ex Chief Advisor to Boris Johnson UK Prime Minister 2020, Dominic Cummings explains how the UK Government actually functions and the illusion of power MP's have and John Harris showing back in 2010 evidence politicians corporations and not political parties but businesses and they are in it for profit and not the people nothing changes. Same in the US and beyond.