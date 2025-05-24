May 24, 2025

We object to the illegal and unlawful and criminal actions of the deputies and the man (presumably Ronald Manning) who trespassed on our property, broke and entered on our property, all under color of law and by force of arms (one of the deputies pulled out his gun as he was walking up to the house). These 'sherriff deputy' bastards need to be fired, forever marked as ineligible to ever be 'officers of the law' or 'LEOs' (or any other derivative or type of 'law enforcement) ever again, and they also need to be charged for their crimes against us and our property and to provide us with full and complete restitution. And the man, presumably Ronald Manning, if he is indeed a realtor, needs to have his realtor license permanently revoked and to be charged for his crimes.

