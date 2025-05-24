BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

May 24, 2025
annickawiningspublicrecordvideos
annickawiningspublicrecordvideos
1 follower
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
14 views • 3 months ago

We object to the illegal and unlawful and criminal actions of the deputies and the man (presumably Ronald Manning) who trespassed on our property, broke and entered on our property, all under color of law and by force of arms (one of the deputies pulled out his gun as he was walking up to the house). These 'sherriff deputy' bastards need to be fired, forever marked as ineligible to ever be 'officers of the law' or 'LEOs' (or any other derivative or type of 'law enforcement) ever again, and they also need to be charged for their crimes against us and our property and to provide us with full and complete restitution. And the man, presumably Ronald Manning, if he is indeed a realtor, needs to have his realtor license permanently revoked and to be charged for his crimes.

Keywords
corporate sheriff deputiesprivate mercenary deputiesillegal unlawful actions by sheriff deputiesronald manning realtor
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Comments
Comments for this video have been disabled.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy