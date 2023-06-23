BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
RICH GUYS RENT A SUBMARINE BUILT BY LEFT-WING YOUNG GIRLS BECAUSE THE COMPANY OWNER HATES WHITE MEN
135 views • 06/23/2023

A couple of Rich dudes rent a privately owned submarine to take a privately funded trip to go and see the Titanic. They got lost. Somehow this is front-page news. Nobody seems to be concerned about the fact that the Canadian government is trying to legalize pedophilia and that Joe Biden is about to completely destroy the American economy. Nope, you are all distracted by submersibles that you will never ride in and quite frankly no human being should even bother getting into. Some places were just not meant to go and some things were just not meant to be given a shit about.

What the rich do with their private time and their money is one of those things.

Watch the Kevin J. Johnston Show EVERY TUESDAY at 9PM Eastern Time

LIVE on www.FreedomReport.ca

adventuresubmarinetitanicceoatlantic oceanbillionaireexplorersubmersibles1912oceangatestockton rushstrauss family
