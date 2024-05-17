Candidate for China Township Supervisor, Linda Schweihofer

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Linda Schweihofer sits down with Eileen to share why she is running again for China Township supervisor. She served 28 years in that position and was enjoying retirement, but God had other plans for her.