Do We Need to Keep the Sabbath?

If you want to learn more, check out our main YouTube Channel: http://bit.ly/3j9r2HX Leave a comment with your thoughts about the video!





Practically everything the Seventh Day Adventists believe hangs on the doctrine which states that we must worship God on Saturday ("the sabbath"), and NOT on Sunday. You may not be able to see anything immediately wrong with that belief, even if you go to church on Sunday yourself. But when you examine that doctrine more closely, especially in terms of how it relates to Bible prophecies about the antichrist and the Mark of the Beast, you'll see just how ludicrous it is.





TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]





Produced by: Felix

Narrated by: Felipe

Written by: Dave





What is "A Voice in the Desert"?





The purpose of A Voice in the Desert is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.





If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].





CREDITS





Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski

Creative Commons (reuse allowed)





Is the Sabbath Binding in the New Covenant by garyzw

https://youtu.be/2qAYYpZD_Tg





The moment Jim Staley won the Sabbath Debate 1 by Janice Gonzalezz

https://youtu.be/auyCuj7Uptg





Jew vs Christian (full debate) | Debate Interrupted | ft. Bob & Josh | Speakers' Corner debate by SOCO Films

https://youtu.be/AJmhvhRr1NU





Tablets of Stone HD

https://bible-scenes.com/ten-commandm...





7 days calendar pages 3D animation green screen effects by The RST

https://youtu.be/uPOakWQ7izY





medium-shot-father-son-arguing by freepik.com





Vallejo Drive SDA Church | Adult Sabbath School | 3ABN Panel | 12.17.22 | The Biblical Worldview by Vallejo Drive Church SDA

https://youtu.be/PKWKYvA0JnU





Seventh Day Baptist World Federation logo by Douglas Machado

https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...





Trinity Debate: James White vs. Iglesia Ni Cristo by Trinity Apologetics

https://youtu.be/5N61p_-XwG4



