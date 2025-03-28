© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On the new strike on the GIS "Sudzha"📝
This morning, the AFU, a week after the explosion at the Sudzha gas metering station, delivered a repeat strike on the facility. The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the strike was carried out using HIMARS MLRS. A major fire was recorded at the station, and the infrastructure was effectively destroyed.
🖍Ukrainian formations continue to demonstrate their complete unwillingness to negotiate, while shifting responsibility for these strikes to Russia, calling them "retaliatory strikes".
🚩Attacks of this kind on energy infrastructure facilities continue, in fact, on a daily basis, even after the announcement of the "moratorium". This morning, an energy facility in the Sevsk district of the Bryansk region was hit.
❗️It is obvious that the opponent understands only the position of strength, and there are still enough objects for a visual and effective demonstration of this strength on the territory of the so-called Ukraine.
