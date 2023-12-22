Quo Vadis





In this video we share Medjugorje Visionary Mirjana on The First Two Secrets of Our Lady.





In 1985, as today, Mirjana invited people to prepare for the beginning of the secrets.





The First Two Secrets of Medjugorje will lead to an examination of conscience.





Mirjana tells us what we are allowed to know about the first two secrets of Mejuhgoria: that there will be a warning to the whole world, which will be unpleasant and that will stop people in their in footsteps to make them think.





The first secrets will be serious, but not like those that will come later, with the exception of the third secret which will be a beautiful, visible and permanent sign on the hill.





Vitska cried, receiving the ninth and Mirjana receiving the tenth.





However, the seventh secret was softened by the fervor of prayers and fasts of the faithful.





The third secret of Medjugorje is that of which we know more details among the ten secrets.





We know that it will be a permanent sign that will appear on the hill of Apparitions (Podbrdo) and that will draw many faithful, thanks to their conversions.





But many will continue to disbelieve in spite of everything.





In the early years of the apparitions of Medjugorje, the visionaries seemed more willing to talk about what was happening, and it was like that also for secrets.





What is certain is that the last secrets will be very serious.





During the apparitions, the visionaries gradually received secrets concerning the future of salvation and the threats looming on the world today.





Mirjana received, first, the tenth and last secret in Christmas of 1982, with this warning: “You will not see me from now on, except on your birthday and in the serious circumstances that will demand it.





Return to faith, like everyone “.





Since August 2, 1987, almost every month, she has new appearances or locutions (inner words) to prepare the public revelation of the ten secrets, which will mark the end of the apparitions.





Regarding the methods of revealing secrets, Mirjana states: “Our Lady told me to choose a priest to whom to reveal the secrets and I chose the Franciscan Father Petar Ljubicic.





Our Lady calls for conversion before it is too late.





The permanent sign of the third secret will remain on the apparition hill, Podbrdu, where the statue of Our Lady is located.





She said that we are obliged to prepare".





"She not only asks but asks everyone to convert, to pray, to fast.





[Those who don't believe] They have no idea what awaits them and that's why, like their mother, she is very sad for them; said Mirjana, thinking of people who don't believe, so they live life without God. "





"Just praying is not enough.





It is not enough simply and quickly to say a few prayers in order to be able to say that we have prayed and done our duty.





What she wants from us is to pray from the bottom of our soul, it is a dialogue with God.





