Light Language, Starseeds & Dreamtime/Astral, Galactic Starseed Course with Lightstar

I was thrilled to be on Typical Skeptic Podcast Show with Rob! He asked lot ofgreat questions, so lots of juicy content in here about Light Language,
Dreamtime Activation, Parallel Lives, and much more, along with sharing about
our upcoming Starseed Expansion Course. Enjoy! Galactic Love to All! 💜
Lightstar Get activated. Expand your starseed knowledge. Shift your DNA. Learn
the true galactic history. Take a journey to your galactic family. Activate
your 12D chakra system...and so much more at our upcoming 👽✨ STARSEED
EXPANSION 👽✨ AND ADVANCED LEVELS OF CONSCIOUSNESS COURSE. Learn more about the
class content and the galactivations, upgrades, clearings, and activation that
you will all receive from this stellar course! Look forward to seeing you
there! 💛 Lightstar 🏫 DETAILS & VIEW FULL COURSE OUTLINE
https://www.lightstarcreations.com/st... 🌐 ENROLL IN STARSEED EXPANSION COURSE
https://learn.indigoangel222.com/cour... 10 LIVE CALLS THAT INCLUDE 20 HOURS
OF CONTENT: ~ 6 Galactic Classes ~ 3 Galactic Activations ~ 1 Panel Discussion
Q&A; WHO'S TEACHING: @IndigoAngel @AlohaPinkBella888 @Lightstarcreations WHEN:
March 31, April 1, April 2, April 3 2023 WHERE: ONLINE LIVE WEBINAR CLASSES 🎴
