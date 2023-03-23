BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Light Language, Starseeds & Dreamtime/Astral, Galactic Starseed Course with Lightstar
Lightstar Creations
Lightstar Creations
5 views • 03/23/2023

I was thrilled to be on Typical Skeptic Podcast Show with Rob! He asked lot ofgreat questions, so lots of juicy content in here about Light Language,

Dreamtime Activation, Parallel Lives, and much more, along with sharing about

our upcoming Starseed Expansion Course. Enjoy! Galactic Love to All! 💜

Lightstar Get activated. Expand your starseed knowledge. Shift your DNA. Learn

the true galactic history. Take a journey to your galactic family. Activate

your 12D chakra system...and so much more at our upcoming 👽✨ STARSEED

EXPANSION 👽✨ AND ADVANCED LEVELS OF CONSCIOUSNESS COURSE. Learn more about the

class content and the galactivations, upgrades, clearings, and activation that

you will all receive from this stellar course! Look forward to seeing you

there! 💛 Lightstar 🏫 DETAILS & VIEW FULL COURSE OUTLINE

https://www.lightstarcreations.com/st... 🌐 ENROLL IN STARSEED EXPANSION COURSE

https://learn.indigoangel222.com/cour... 10 LIVE CALLS THAT INCLUDE 20 HOURS

OF CONTENT: ~ 6 Galactic Classes ~ 3 Galactic Activations ~ 1 Panel Discussion

Q&A; WHO'S TEACHING: @IndigoAngel @AlohaPinkBella888 @Lightstarcreations WHEN:

March 31, April 1, April 2, April 3 2023 WHERE: ONLINE LIVE WEBINAR CLASSES 🎴

2ND EDITION MAGICAL DIMENSIONS AND/OR CELESTIAL FREQUENCIES ORACLE DECKS:

https://www.lightstarcreations.com/or... DONATIONS (THANK YOU!): 💲 (All

Donations) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/do... 💲 (Patreon)

https://www.patreon.com/lightstarcrea... LIGHTSTAR'S SESSIONS AND PRODUCTS: 🌐

(Website) https://www.lightstarcreations.com ✨(Sessions)

https://www.lightstarcreations.com/se... 🛒 (Shop)

https://www.lightstarcreations.com/sh... 🎨 (Art Gallery)

https://www.lightstarcreations.com/ar... 🎴 (Oracle Decks)

https://www.lightstarcreations.com/or... JOIN MY E-NEWSLETTER & GET THE FREE

ACTIVATION PACK: 💌 https://www.lightstarcreations.com/th... VIDEO PLATFORMS:

▶️ (BITCHUTE) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ligh... ▶️ (BRIGHTEON)

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/lig... ▶️ (ODYSEE)

https://odysee.tv/@lightstarcreations ▶️ (RUMBLE)

https://rumble.com/lightstarcreations 🔴 (YouTube) / lightstarcreations 🌎

SOCIAL MEDIA REPLATFORMING ASSISTANCE: Matthew Raymer, Anomalist Design

http://contentsafe.co/ https://anomalistdesign.com/



CSID: ab3ef15ba4a0b7f4



Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

Keywords
lightstarlight languagelight language activationlight language transmissionlight language healing
