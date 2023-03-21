© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Catherine Austin Fitts | Sovereign State Banks | Financial Rebellion
Listen in — a discussion on paying in cash, food sovereignty and more with Catherine Austin Fitts, Carolyn Betts and Polly Tommey. ‘Financial Rebellion’ brings viewers the latest and greatest on finance-related issues and transactions.
#Financialrebellion #catherineaustinfitts #statebanks