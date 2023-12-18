The Blob - The Intel Community Has Run Amunck - James Howard Kunstler

James Howard Kunstler shares with John Petersen insightful commentary about the current state of the country.
We're seeing a group psychosis in favor of a totalitarian takeover of our society, with the bureaucratic state (the Blob) and further "blobbery" emanating from the intel community, working to destroy the foundations of a democratic republic.
James joins us at TransitionTalks on January 13th, 2024. Info and tickets at TransitionTalks.org (https://arlingtoninstitute.org/transitiontalks/upcoming-events/). Join in person or via livestream! All tickets include access to the replay, so if you can't make the 13th, you have six months to watch and re-watch as much as you like at your convenience!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.