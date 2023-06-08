Jackson Hinkle Reacts To Nova Kakhovka Dam Destruction: NATO/Ukraine GASLIGHT & Blame Russia

Stew Peters Show





The Washington Post is once again shilling for the CIA.

Jackson Hinkle is here to talk about the Ukraine war and the recent NATO backed destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam in Russian controlled Ukraine.

The Kakhovka dam has been blown up in what is likely a deliberate act of war perpetrated by NATO backed Ukraine.

The north Crimean river canal is now deprived of water which leaves the people of Crimea without water.

The Ukrainians have been trying to commit sabotage attacks on the Russian controlled Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

Now that the water reservoir has been emptied the nuclear power plant has been left vulnerable.

Sean Hannity reports CIA talking points about the war in Ukraine from his Fox News platform.

In truth, Russia is fighting for the survival of their nation.

They are fighting a nation that wants to place nuclear weapons directly on their border.

Russia is a military superpower and the idea that Ukraine was ever going to be able to win the war is ludicrous.

When the Russians initially invaded Ukraine some of the first targets they seized were U.S. funded biolabs.

Russia and China have been accusing the U.S. of funding these bioweapons labs all over the world.

Russia has presented proof of these claims to the United Nations but so far it has gone ignored.

