They're In A Mad Scramble

Plan B: Dems Are Rebuilding [Bidan]’s Coalition?
* That will be an epic failure.
* They will be outed for the 2020 big steal.
* The biggest Trump haters out there are admitting: this is going nowhere.
* They always planned on lawfare taking him down.
* That’s crumbling — and they’re in panic mode.
The full episode is linked below.
Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3467: Taking On The Election In 2024; Stopping Unvetted Immigration (16 March 2024)
https://rumble.com/v4jmsi5-episode-3467-taking-onthe-election-in-2024-stopping-unvetted-immigration.html