Resisting The Commie Coup-Some Basics Of First Aid

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
AJ, deep state planning to take down trump and blame iran-https://banned.video/watch?id=66c779de22f4d49e30011f5d mel k, planet chaos, dog king to announce draconian exec order regarding mark of the beast-https://banned.video/watch?id=66c764e692401aff7b5a1fbb AJ/leading organic producer warns of globalist takeover of food supply-https://banned.video/watch?id=66c7b2342e3d772780b192c4 Michael Yon on dog kings and ci vil war-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zE_jOo31QfE https://thetacticalhermit.com/index.php/2024/08/21/fieldcraft-becoming-invisible/