The Most Difficult Demon to Cast Out (Judges 1-2)
Abraham - Overcome Babylon
Abraham - Overcome Babylon
75 views • 6 months ago

Based on all my personal experience, as well as that of other believers, I can say there is one unclean spirit that is the most difficult to uproot and cast out of someone who is oppressed by it. As we begin the book of Judges together, it is important to emphasize that this particular demonic entity that afflicts the majority of believers today has its roots in the times of the Judges. The worship of the Baals still manifests itself to this day, and this problem stems from the compromises that were made by the children of Israel after the death of Joshua.


This is the same spirit that put Christ to death; and it is the same spirit that persecuted the early Christians. The sooner you are set free from this one demon, the sooner you can walk in the fullness of the new life that God intended for you to live.


Keywords
demondemonshealdeliverancepossessionspiritsbondagedeliverdemonic oppressioncast outset freeunclean spiritwhat is the most difficult demon to cast outwhat is the most stubborn demonstrong man demon
