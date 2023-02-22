Putin's Speech: Ukraine & Deep State

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Putin speaks about the diabolical actions of the "Elites of the West", aka the Deep State and their effects on Ukraine, the world and Russia's plans to fight it.REPOST - "Putin's speech. Message to the Federal Assembly 2023"
https://youtu.be/gA9at7AhfDo
FULL SPEECH: https://rumble.com/v2aay62-putin-delivers-address-to-federal-assembly.html