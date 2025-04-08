BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Johnny Cirucci on My Family Thinks I’m Crazy Podcast, Part II
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
23 views • 5 months ago

Johnny Cirucci: Roman Catholic Corruption, Jesuit Anthony Fauci, and Infiltrating Eastern Empires - My Family Thinks I’m Crazy Podcast on Spotify

https://open.spotify.com/episode/6MswT2WefqDREH3BnhGAGd

 

Podcast Episode

19 March 2025

2 hr 40 min

 

Episode Description

Listen To The Full Ad Free Episodes and Support the Show on Patreon or Substack.

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/MFTIC

Substack: https://myfamilythinksimcrazy.substack.com/

Rokfin: https://www.rokfin.com/myfamilythinksimcrazy

Ko-fi: https://ko-fi.com/myfamilythinksimcrazy

 

Johnny Cirucci returns to revisit the secret history of the Jesuits and their insidious influence on various significant historical events, including the American and French Revolutions.  Johnny elaborates on the Roman Catholic Church’s role in geopolitics, arguing that the Jesuits have deeply infiltrated multiple aspects of society, including education systems, religions like Tibetan Buddhism, and Foreign political movements. Johnny mentions the Jesuit influence over Anthony Fauci.  The impacts of secret technology, the evolution of the education system, and the manipulation of scientific knowledge are dissected, revealing a sinister agenda aimed at consolidating control and stifling genuine enlightenment.  The multi-generational nature of this agenda, propelled by spiritual and temporal powers, comes under scrutiny, urging listeners to reconsider traditional narratives and remain skeptical of mainstream historical accounts.  Find more from Johnny here:

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

 

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

 

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

 

Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:

 

> Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

 

> Rumble:
https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising

 

> BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/

 

> Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci

 

> UGETube
https://ugetube.com/@Johnny_Cirucci

 

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

 

Resistance Rising on Telegram
https://t.me/+DtRMAQ-tXGtlNTVh

 

The Flying Monkey’s Roost on Telegram
https://t.me/+CJZReNdtGCI0NTM5

Keywords
jewsfalse flagsjesuits
