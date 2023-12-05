FBI Bullies:Targeting Christian Families | EpiSOLO #26

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Despite being busted back in April by a House committee, the FBI is still targeting traditional catholics as violent extremists. We discuss the latest incident, then end on an upbeat note with the funniest speaking in tongues moment you’ll ever see!
ARTICLES DISCUSSED:
https://amgreatness.com/2023/11/28/trad-catholic-family-dragged-out-of-home-at-gunpoint-locked-in-van-after-fbi-goaded-teen-to-post-offensive-memes-dad-says/
https://theintercept.com/2022/03/09/fbi-terrorism-gretchen-whitmer-trial/
https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-supporter-douglass-mackey-sentenced-to-7-months-in-prison-over-voting-memes
