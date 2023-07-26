BREAKING: Hunter Biden plea deal “falling apart” in Federal Court

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BREAKING: Hunter Biden deal “falling apart” in Federal Court
Bombshell news dropped as Judge asks prosecution if there are any other open criminal investigations into Hunter
They reply “YES”
What else is he being investigated for? Ukrainian bribes? Gun Charges? Bribery charges?
