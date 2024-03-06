Professional Boxer Ryan Garcia talks about Bohemian Grove “they’re raping kids”

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Professional Boxer Ryan Garcia is Going Off about Bohemian Grove 👀 — How he was Raped and They Forced him to Watch the Rape of Children
• Speaking with Andrew Tate, He claims they tied him down in Bohemian Grove and forced him to watch the rape of little children
• He claims he was raped as a child (2 years old)
• He claims they’re calling him to tell him to stop.
• He claims he has proof of all the above, but will release it at the right time.
Mirrored - MJTruth