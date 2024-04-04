The Shoulder - SC & AC Joints Q&R

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
00:00:18 - I fell on my shoulder about 20 years ago. Since then when I raise my arm above my shoulder (shoulder press). There's a specific angle that my shoulder just gives out, no matter the amount of weight. Any recommendations?
00:02:11 - My 23 yo son pitched too much in high school. Now has chronic pain. ART (Active Release Technique) by a Chiro helped, but the pain returns. Any suggestions for him?
00:05:20 - My right clavicle is loose and flexible near the neck. The right side is stiff, with no flexibility. Torn cuffs previously on both sides. Any referrals for Houston?
00:07:48 - I've had this for about 3 weeks. Is it common to have pins & needles all down my right arm into my fingers?
00:09:15 - I have SC joint dislocation along with the scapular spine bent behind it.
