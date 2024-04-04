The Shoulder - SC & AC Joints Q&R

00:00:18 - I fell on my shoulder about 20 years ago. Since then when I raise my arm above my shoulder (shoulder press). There's a specific angle that my shoulder just gives out, no matter the amount of weight. Any recommendations?

00:02:11 - My 23 yo son pitched too much in high school. Now has chronic pain. ART (Active Release Technique) by a Chiro helped, but the pain returns. Any suggestions for him?

00:05:20 - My right clavicle is loose and flexible near the neck. The right side is stiff, with no flexibility. Torn cuffs previously on both sides. Any referrals for Houston?

00:07:48 - I've had this for about 3 weeks. Is it common to have pins & needles all down my right arm into my fingers?

00:09:15 - I have SC joint dislocation along with the scapular spine bent behind it.





HUNTINGTON BEACH CLINIC:

18582 Beach Blvd #22,

Huntington Beach, CA 92648





Call: (1) 714-962-5891





http://bergmanchiropractic.com





Office Hours:

Mon - Thur 7:00 AM – 5:30 PM

Lunch Break 11:00 AM - 1 PM

Fri - Sun Closed

Public Holidays Closed









MEXICO CLINIC:

Grand Hotel Tijuana

4558 Agua Caliente Blvd. Ste. CC 1B, Tijuana, Mexico





Toll-Free: 1 (877) 207-0824

From the US: (619) 365 9003

From MX: (664) 686 1158





[email protected]

https://www.holisticcare.com/chiropractic/





Office Hours:

Mon - Fri 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Lunch Break 12:30 PM – 1:30 PM

Sat 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Sun Closed

Public Holidays Closed









American Biodental Center in Tijuana, Mexico:

https://americanbiodental.com









Dr. Bergman D.C. is available for Skype and Phone consultations which you can schedule by using the link below:

https://drjohnbergman.com/booking/





For Media and Business Inquires contact:

[email protected]