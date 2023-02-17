BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
MK-Ultra Survivor Speaks Out About Oak Ridge Insanity!
184 views • 02/17/2023

Cross Talk News


Feb 16, 2023


In this episode of CrossTalk, Edward Szall and Lauren Witzke are joined by Steve Smith, author of The Psychopath Machine, who details his time at Oak Ridge and how the inmates are the ones running the asylum! Also, hedge fund managers are lobbying the government to lower standards for the railroads. In their mad dash for profits, they're putting millions of Americans at risk of deadly train accidents.


Dark times ahead, but the fight has only just begun. Protect your wealth, BUY GOLD: https://link.goldco.com/CrossTalkNews

Call: 855-966-5722 today to get your FREE IRS Loophole Kit. and my friends at Goldco will give you up to 10% in FREE Silver with a qualified account.

Buy high quality freeze dried food through Heavens Harvest, use promo code “Shortage” to get 10% off

https://HeavensHarvest.com

Follow us on Telegram!

Edward Szall: https://t.me/edwardrszall

Lauren Witzke: https://t.me/LaurenWitzkeOfficial

Tune into other episodes of CrossTalk at http://CrossTalkNews.com!

Watch “Died Suddenly”

https://rumble.com/v1wac7i-world-premier-died-suddenly.html


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v29uc20-live-8pm-mk-ultra-survivor-speaks-out-about-oak-ridge-insanity.html


Keywords
current eventsamericachristiangovernmentmk-ultraprofitsasylumdeadlysurvivorlobbyingrailroadsedward szalllower standardsinmateslauren witzkedark timesoak ridgecross talksteve smithhedge fund managersmillions at risktrain accidents
