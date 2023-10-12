BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Rep. Cory Mills: If I have to do Joe Biden’s job then so be it.
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
70 views • 10/12/2023

Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla., shares his plan to avoid an Afghanistan evacuation debacle in wake of the Israel-Hamas war on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Republican Congressman Cory Mills (R-FL) is not content to follow Joe Biden’s playbook of abandoning Americans trapped overseas.

On Wednesday, Mills successfully evacuated 32 Americans who were stranded in Israel unable to find flights home.

Mills served in the United States Army as a member of the 82nd Airborne Division.

He told Fox News Digital he worked with U.S. embassy in Jordan, sharing that many of the those he rescued tried unsuccessfully to get help from the U.S. State Department.

Mills helped the stranded Americans move across the Jordanian border to arrange flights back to the United States.


“And, look, I’m not making a massive dent in things. There’s thousands of people that are still trapped there. I got 32 people out today, and I hope to get a lot more tomorrow,” he said.


gazaisrealretaliationdeclaration of warhamas attackrep cory millsrescue americans

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

