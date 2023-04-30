BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BlackRock Is Destroying Our Communities
APEX MENTALITY
223 views • 04/30/2023

@Hustle On Purpose with GT Ikard BlackRock Is Destroying Our Communities


GT discusses the impact of BlackRock and other large private equity funds on the real estate market and the economy. He shares his insights on the effects of these funds buying up large numbers of properties and how it can lead to a reduction in affordable housing options, displacement of local residents, and decreased competition in the market.


He also explores potential solutions and strategies for individuals to navigate this challenging market environment, including ways to work with local governments and community organizations to promote fair and equitable access to housing.


Whether you're a real estate investor, homeowner, or concerned citizen, this video provides valuable insights and information on the challenges and opportunities presented by the growing influence of private equity in the housing and real estate market.

